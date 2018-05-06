Jose Mourinho plans to raid former club, and more

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is planning a summer move for Chelsea star Willian, according to the latest report from the Mirror.

Mourinho is a fan of the Brazilian from his days at the West London club, and he unsuccessfully tried to sign him last summer. He managed to bring Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford, but his move for Willian was thwarted by the Blues.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Anthony Martial from United in the summer, and it has provided Mourinho with an opportunity to involve Willian in a swap deal. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will allow Willian to leave, but the report mentions that United would only consider selling Martial to Chelsea if their target is involved in the deal.

The French striker signed for the Red Devils in an initial £36million deal from Monaco in 2015. He has struggled for playing opportunities under Mourinho this season, and it appears that his time with the Red Devils is over.

However, United are looking for a hefty £80million for his services while they value Willian at £40million. The 29-year-old has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances for the Blues this season. Meanwhile, Martial has managed nine goals and five assists in 30 league appearances for United this season.

According to reports in Italy, Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing Martial this summer. Corriere dello Sport claims that Italian giants Juventus are preparing a £44million summer move for the 22-year-old, who has only one year left in his contract.