Leicester City vs Arsenal – Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsenal will travel to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

Both sides have nothing left to play for this season besides their pride, and we expect an open and exciting encounter with a number of youngsters featuring in both starting elevens.

The Foxes have looked disjointed in the recent weeks, and it’s very obvious that Claude Puel’s players are suffering from the end-of-the-season syndrome. Leicester have picked up only a point from their last five games, and on the weekend, they lost 2-0 to West Ham at King Power.

Recent reports have suggested that Puel is set to be sacked in the summer, and these speculations would certainly not help the Foxes. As things stand, Leicester sit in the ninth spot with 44 points.

The Gunners gave an emotional farewell to Arsene Wenger in their last home game of the season on Sunday. Arsenal were flawless as they demolished Burnley 5-0 at Emirates, but their away form has been shockingly bad this season. They are yet to pick up a point on the road in 2018.

Arsenal sit in the sixth spot with 60 points, and they can’t improve or worsen their position in the league table.

Earlier this season, the Gunners registered a 4-3 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Leicester City vs Arsenal – Match Facts

Arsenal have lost their last six away games in Premier League.

The Foxes have failed to score in their last three games in the league.

Leicester have failed to register a win over Arsenal in last 15 meetings in all competitions.

Leicester City vs Arsenal – Team News

Leicester have a lengthy list of injured players. Matty James, Wilfred Ndidi, Robert Huth and Daniel Amartey are all ruled out. Fousseni Diabaté, Kasper Schmeichel, Shinji Okazaki and Aleksandar Dragovic will face late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Arsenal are without Santi Cazorla, Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Mohamed Elneny. We expect young centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Leicester City vs Arsenal – Match Odds

Arsenal are favourites to win at even odds at Bet365. The Gunners have obviously struggled on the road, but we believe that they will grab their first away win of 2018 on Wednesday.

A Leicester win is available at 14/5 odds on BetVictor, and a draw is priced at 3/1 odds at Betfair.

Leicester City vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 15/2 at William Hill. However, we are backing a 2-1 win for Arsenal as our prediction in this market. Our pick is available at 17/2 odds on Bet365.

Leicester City vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a brace on Sunday, is the favourite to score at 21/20 odds on BetVictor. We are backing the Gabonese striker to find the net against the Foxes. Alexandre Lacazette is also a decent option at 23/17 odds on Unibet.

For the hosts, Jamie Vardy is available at 17/11 odds on the same bookmaker.

Leicester City vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see goals in this game, and we are betting on over 2.5 goals in the game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 5/9 at Unibet.