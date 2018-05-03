Leicester City vs West Ham United – Betting Tips and Predictions

After securing their Premier League status, Leicester City seem to have taken their foot off the gas in the recent weeks. Can West Ham United take advantage and cause an upset at King Power Stadium on Saturday?

The Foxes have picked up just one point from their last four games, and last week, they suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. However, their place in the top-half is secured as they sit in the ninth spot with 44 points.

Leicester have nothing left to play this season, and we expect Claude Puel to give opportunities to youngsters such as Hamza Choudhary in the remaining games.

The same can’t be said about West Ham United, who are still battling for their survival. The West London side come into this game following back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Hammers occupy the 15th spot in the league table with 35 points. Only three points separate them from the bottom three, and they could really use a win in this game. However, they are without a win on the road since January.

In their last two games of the season, West Ham play Manchester United and Everton at home. If the Hammers lose on Saturday, things could get tricky for them in the final week.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at London Stadium.

Leicester City vs West Ham United – Match Facts

The Foxes are undefeated in their last seven games against the Hammers in all competitions.

Five of last six league games at King Power Stadium have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Leicester have drawn four of their last five home games in Premier League. 4D 1L

Leicester City vs West Ham United – Team News

Leicester are without Matty James, Vicente Iborra and Wilfred Ndidi due to injuries, and Marc Albrighton is suspended for the game. Shinji Okazaki and Kasper Schmeichel are doubts and they are likely to face late fitness tests.

Pedro Obiang, Winston Reid, Sam Byram and Michail Antonio are sidelined for the visitors, and James Collins is a doubt. Andy Carroll has had a bust-up with David Moyes, and he is also unlikely to feature.

Leicester City vs West Ham United – Match Odds

Leicester are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 13/10 at Betfair. A Hammers win is available at 12/5 odds at Unibet.

However, we are backing a draw as our prediction in this game. Our pick is available at the best odds of 5/2 at Betfred.

Leicester City vs West Ham United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome according to the odds in the betting market. We are backing the same scoreline as our prediction at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Leicester City vs West Ham United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 13/10 at Unibet. The England international is in good form and has scored four goals in his last six appearances for his side. We have decided to back him as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Marko Arnautovic is the best option at 7/4 odds at Bet365.

Leicester City vs West Ham United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in this game, and you can back our prediction at even odds on BetVictor.