Liverpool Transfer Gossip: Two new bids, and more news from Anfield

Liverpool have already stolen a march on their rivals in the transfer market by completing the signing of midfielder Fabinho from Monaco.

The Merseysiders are obviously not done in the transfer market, and it appears that Jurgen Klopp aims to finish the business early in the transfer window.

The Reds have been liked with Lyon forward Nabil Fekir for some time, and according to French outlet Le Parisien, the Reds have made an official offer worth £53million for the 24-year-old.

Lyon President Jean Michel-Aulas is known as a sharp negotiator, and it is expected that he will turn down the initial offer from the Merseysiders. The Ligue 1 club are reportedly not in a hurry to sell their player, as they feel that a good World Cup could significantly increase his value. However, an offer of £61m plus bonuses could convince Les Gones into selling their player.

A bid made for Alisson?

Following Loris Karius’ disastrous performance against Real Madrid, Liverpool fans desperately want their club to bring in a new goalkeeper. It appears that the Liverpool hierarchy has also taken a step in that direction.

Former Reds star Steve Nicol has made a claim on ESPN that Liverpool have already made an offer to AS Roma for their Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker.

#LFC have made an offer to sign Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, acc to ESPN FC pundit Steve Nicol. — Billy Liddell (@Liddellpool) May 30, 2018

Alisson has been valued at £50m in the transfer market, but the Serie A side could demand even more considering Liverpool’s urgent need of a keeper. Roma sold Mohamed Salah to the Reds last summer, and there is a prevailing feeling that they sold him at a knockdown price. The Italian side wouldn’t want to repeat the same mistake again.

Salah to participate in World Cup

There is some encouraging news for Liverpool as Salah is expected to recover from his shoulder injury in three weeks. Salah suffered the injury during Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, and initially, there were concerns that he could miss the World Cup.

However, the Egyptian FA has claimed that their star player should recover in three weeks and he is expected to feature in their opening game against Uruguay.