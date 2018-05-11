Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool will face Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on the final matchday of the domestic season.

The Reds need a point from their last game to secure a top-four finish and we believe they will be up to the task. Liverpool never really challenged Manchester City for the title this season, but it still has arguably been their best season in the recent history.

Jurgen Klopp has assembled one of the best-attacking sides in Europe, and it produced some beautiful attacking football this season. The Reds find themselves in the final of Champions League trophy, and only 90 minutes separate them from the ultimate glory in the club football.

However, it could still go wrong for them if they slip-up against the Seagulls. Thus, we believe Klopp will name a strong line-up in this fixture.

The Seagulls can breathe easy now after securing their survival last week. They currently sit in the 14th spot with 40 points, and they have nothing left to play for on Sunday.

Brighton lost 3-1 at Manchester City during the mid-week, and we predict another high-scoring away defeat for them in Merseyside.

Earlier this season, the Reds registered an impressive 5-1 win over their opponents at the Amex Stadium.

Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

The Reds haven’t lost a home game in Premier League this season.

The Seagulls are without a win in their last 12 away games in Premier League.

Liverpool have failed to score in their last two league games.

Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

The Reds are without Joel Matip, Emre Can, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez for this fixture.

The visitors will travel without midfielder Steve Sidwell.

Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

Liverpool are massive favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 3/14 at Unibet. We are going for a comfortable win for the hosts in this fixture.

A draw is available at 7/1 odds at Bet365, and an away win at 18/1 odds at Betfair.

Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Reds is quite popular in the betting market, but we are predicting a 3-1 home win in the game. Our pick is available at the best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 1/2 at Unibet. We are backing Roberto Firmino as our prediction as the Brazilian is much better priced at 23/20 odds at Coral.

For the visitors, Glenn Murray is available at 10/3 odds at Bet365.

Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are predicting over 2.5 goals in the game, and our pick is available at the best odds of 7/15 at Betfair.