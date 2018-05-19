Manchester City ahead of the competition in pursuit of Serie A midfielder

Napoli midfielder Jorginho is attracting interests from multiple Premier League sides this summer, according to the latest report in the Daily Mirror.

As per the report, Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has confirmed on Radio station CRC in Brazil that the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in his client.

The Mirror quotes him as saying: “I’m in Brazil, nobody called me from Naples, but English teams have called me, Liverpool, Manchester City, but also Arsenal and Chelsea.”

However, the whole situation gets quite murky when you read comments from Santos in another report from Sky Sports.

This report indicates that Premier League champions Manchester City are favourites to sign the midfielder, and they have already reached an agreement with the player.

Santos said: “Jorginho is still under contract but if Napoli finds an agreement with City, the player will go to Manchester.

“Finding an agreement with the English club will not be a problem considering the importance of the team.

“But, I repeat, that will depend on the decisions of Napoli as the player is tied for another two years.

“City are the champions of England and are one of the top European clubs. If Napoli and City find a solution, we can talk about it. Otherwise, he will be happy to continue in Naples.

“At the moment, I have not heard anything from the leadership of Napoli. I hope to hear from the director and maybe in the next few days I will be in Naples to talk about it.”

Jorginho has been very impressive in the Napoli side this season, and he has made 36 league appearances for them. He also scored against City in the group stage of Champions League this season.

He has two years left in his current deal with the Naples club, and he is valued at around £53m in the transfer market.