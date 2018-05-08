Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Manchester City slipped up against Huddersfield on Sunday, but they must pick up maximum points from their last two games if they want to touch the 100-point mark.

The Citizens can complete half of the job with a win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

On Sunday, City failed to score in a home game for the first time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by the Terriers. However, they will look to amends against Brighton, and the visitors could face a torrid time in Manchester.

Brighton have exceeded all expectations in their debut season in Premier League, and last Friday, they confirmed their survival with an impressive 1-0 home win over Manchester United.

The Seagulls currently occupy the 14th spot in the table with 40 points. They have picked up some decent results this season, but their away form has been terrible. Brighton haven’t won an away game in the league since November – a run of 11 games. The visitors have failed to find the net in eight games of this winless run.

Earlier this season, in the reverse fixture at Amex Stadium, City claimed a 2-0 win over their opponents.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

City have lost only two of their last 38 games in the league.

Brighton have been terrible on the road, but they haven’t suffered heavy defeats. 11 of Brighton’s last 12 away games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

The Seagulls have scored only nine goals in away games this season.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

Sergio Aguero is injured for City, and David Silva has returned to Spain and he will not feature.

For Brighton, Steve Sidwell is the only injury absence.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

City are huge favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 2/15 at BetVictor. We are predicting a home win in this game.

A draw is available at 19/2 odds at Betfair, and an away win can get you up to 26/1 odds at Bet365.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

We are backing the Citizens to claim a 3-0 win in the game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City striker Gabriel Jesus is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of ¾ at Coral. We are backing Raheem Sterling to find the net in the game. He is available at 13/14 odds at Unibet.

For the Seagulls, Glenn Murray is available at 4/1 odds at Bet365.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect at least three goals in the game. Thus, we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market at the best odds of 4/11 at Bet365.