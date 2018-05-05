Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town – Betting Tips and Predictions

Manchester City have already wrapped up the league title, but they are still eyeing a number of records in the league.

Hence, we don’t expect them to take their foot off the gas when they host Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens sit atop the table with 93 points and are on course to become the first Premier League club to collect 100 points in a single season. They are also only a goal away from equalling Chelsea’s record of 103 goals in a single season.

The league champions are on a three-game winning run in the league, and last weekend, they claimed a comfortable 4-1 win at West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are mired in the relegation battle at the other end of the table. The Terriers sit in the 16th spot with 35 points, which them only a two-point buffer on the relegation zone. After the game against City, the Terriers have to play Chelsea and Arsenal, and it would be a herculean task for them to maintain their Premier League status.

The visitors have won only one of their last seven games, and we don’t see any hope for them against the champions. Last weekend, David Wagner’s men lost 2-0 to Everton at home.

Earlier this season, City claimed a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

The Citizens have failed to win just one of their last 16 home games in Premier League.

Huddersfield’s last seven games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

However, 15 of City’s last 16 home games have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

Sergio Aguero is unavailable for the hosts, but John Stones could find a spot in the squad.

The Terriers are without Tom Ince, Elias Kachunga, Danny William and Michael Hefele.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

City are huge favourites to win and available at meagre odds in the betting market. However, we don’t expect any outcome other than a home win, and hence, we are backing a City win at 2/17 odds on BetVictor.

A draw is available at 12/1 odds at Bet365, and an away win is nigh impossible at 33/1 odds.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

We are predicting a 3-0 win for the hosts, and our pick is available at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

City striker Gabriel Jesus is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 7/10 at BetVictor. However, we are backing Raheem Sterling to score in the game. The English winger is available at 9/11 odds at Unibet.

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Manchester City have scored 12 goals in their last three games, and we expect them to continue their scoring spree. Hence, we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction at the best odds of 1/3 at Skybet.