Manchester United vs Watford – Betting Tips and Predictions

A heavily-changed Manchester United side could only manage a goalless draw at West Ham United on Thursday. However, a draw was enough to ensure a second-place finish for United, and now they will aim to finish their league season with a win over Watford on Sunday.

United manager Jose Mourinho has his eyes set on the upcoming FA Cup final with Chelsea, and he should use the game against the Hornets to prepare for the final.

The Red Devils will get a break of only 72 hours before the game, and we expect Mourinho to make a number of changes to the starting eleven that played against the Hammers.

The Hornets come into this game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United. The win put an end to a winless run of seven games. Watford are set to spend another season in Premier League, but it has been a disappointing season overall. They had made an impressive start to their season under Marco Silva, but it didn’t last long due to multiple reasons. Javi Garcia has led them to safety, but his spell at the club has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Earlier this season, United claimed an exciting 4-2 win in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road.

Manchester United vs Watford – Match Facts

Watford have been woeful on the road and they have lost ten of their last 11 games on the road.

The Hornets have failed to score a goal in their last seven away games in the league.

United have won ten of their last eleven meetings with Watford in all competitions.

Manchester United vs Watford – Team News

United will be without Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini for this fixture.

Watford are still plagued with a lengthy injury-list. They are expected to be without the likes of Tommie Hoban, Tom Cleverley, Stefano Okaka, Andre Carrillo, Sebastian Prodl, Nathaniel Chalobah and Younes Kaboul for this fixture.

Manchester United vs Watford – Match Odds

United are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 2/5 at Bet365. We are supporting a United win in this game.

A draw is available at 9/2 odds at William Hill, and an away win at 8/1 odds.

Manchester United vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

Watford are habitual of leaking too many goals on the road, and thus, we are backing a 3-0 win for United as our prediction in this game. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 9/1 at BetVictor.

Manchester United vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Marcus Rashford is the favourite to find the net at his best odds of 8/7 at Unibet. We expect the England international to start on Sunday, and we are backing him to score in the game. Anthony Martial is an alternative option at 10/7 odds.

For the visitors, Troy Deeney is available at 9/2 odds at Betfred.

Manchester United vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing over 2.5 goals in the game, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 8/13 at BetVictor.