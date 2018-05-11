Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical – Betting Tips and Predictions

Motherwell will play hosts to Hamilton Academical in a rather inconsequential league game at Fir Park on Saturday.

Well have nothing left to play for in the Premiership, and they must have their eyes set on the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 19th. They are currently placed seventh in the league table with 45 points. Well claimed a 1-0 win over Partick Thistle, and they have lost only of their last five games. Well would fancy themselves for three points against Hamilton, but we don’t expect them to take any unnecessary risks ahead of the final.

Hamilton have lost eight of their last nine games and currently sit in the tenth spot with 33 points. On Tuesday, they lost 1-2 at home to St Johnstone. Despite their poor form, the Accies secured their top-tier status this week as Ross County and Partick Thistle also suffered defeats to Dundee and Motherwell respectively.

The Accies don’t enjoy a good record against Well in recent years. They have picked up only two wins in their previous ten meetings with Well in all competitions. However, both wins have come this season. Back in December, the Accies claimed a 3-1 win over ten-man Well at this ground. In March, they registered a 2-0 home win over their opponents.

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical – Match Facts

Hamilton have lost five of their last six games with a single-goal margin.

Four of Well’s last five home games in all competitions have ended with 2.5+ goals.

Hamilton have conceded 65 goals this season, and they have the worst defensive record in the league.

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical – Match Odds

Well are favourites to win in the betting market, and we are also backing them to pick up three points on Saturday. The hosts are available at their best odds of 10/11 at William Hill.

A draw is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365, and an away win at 10/3 odds on Skybet.

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for Well is quite a popular outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction, and this bet is available at 8/1 odds.

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Well striker Nadir Ciftci is available at 21/10 odds on Unibet to score in the game. We are backing Ryan Bowman as our prediction at the same odds. Bowman was on target in the win over Partick on Tuesday.

For Hamilton, Antonio Rojano is available at 7/2 odds at Betfair.

Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals in this game, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 21/20 at Bet365.