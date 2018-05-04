Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Betting Tips and Predictions

Motherwell and St Johnstone will face each other in a rather meaningless tie at Fir Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides are clear of the relegation struggle, and there is nothing left to play for them other than the supremacy in the bottom-half of the table.

Well sit in the seventh spot in the league table with 42 points. They have been difficult to beat and have lost only one of their last six games in the league. Well are also set to play in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 19, and they must have one eye on the upcoming final.

Coming into this game, Well are unbeaten in their last three league games, and last week, they claimed a 2-1 home win over Dundee.

St Johnstone are close behind their opponents in the eighth spot with 39 points. The Saints finished in European places last season, but the ongoing season has been a huge let-down for them. They have also struggled on the road and have lost six of their last eight games on the road. In their last game, they could only manage a goalless draw with Partick Thistle at home.

These two sides have already faced each other three times in the Premiership this season. Back in August, the Saints registered a 4-1 home win over their opponents, who finished the game with eight men. However, Well came out on top with a 2-0 win in their home fixture in February. Last month, both sides played a goalless draw at McDiarmid Park.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

St Johnstone’s last three away games in the Premiership have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

The Saints have won three of their last six league meetings with Well, but they are without a win in last two meetings. 3W 1D 2L

Last two meetings between these two sides have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Match Odds

Well are favourites to win at their best odds of 5/4 at William Hill. We don’t expect the Saints to get anything out of this game, and we are backing a home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365, and an away win at 13/5 odds at Unibet.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable scoreline according to odds in the betting market. However, we are backing a 2-0 home win as our prediction at the best odds of 19/2 at BetVictor.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Well striker Nadir Ciftci is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 28/11 at Unibet. Ryan Bowman is also available at similar odds, and we are backing him to score in the game.

For the visitors, Steven MacLean is available at 57/17 odds at Unibet.

Motherwell vs St Johnstone – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are predicting under 2.5 goals in the game, and you can back our tip at the best odds of 4/7 at Skybet.