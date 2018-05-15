Multiple names in frame as Arsenal step up their pursuit for a centre-back

Arsenal are yet to finalize on their new manager but that hasn’t stopped them from pursuing their targets in the transfer market.

It’s not a secret that the Gunners want to bring a new centre-back at the club in the summer, and a number of names have been linked with the club in past one week.

The Daily Telegraph has claimed that Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu is a top target for the North London club, and club’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is pushing for a £35million deal for the player.

The young Turkish defender has also attracted interests from other Premier League sides, but it appears he will be joining the Gunners in the summer.

Several reports have claimed that Mislintat also wants to bring Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos to the Emirates Stadium. German publication Kicker has claimed that the Gunners are hopeful of signing the Greek defender in a £17m deal. The 29-year-old has only one year left in his current deal with the Bundesliga club.

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has also emerged as a summer target for Arsenal, according to Daily Mirror. Koulibaly is not a new name in transfer circles, and he has been heavily linked with Chelsea in last few transfer windows. It remains to be seen whether the Blues are still interested in a move for the Senegal international, but he is expected to cost more than £50million in the market.

Another report from the Mirror claims that the North London side could also renew their interest in West Bromwich centre-back Jonny Evans. The Gunners unsuccessfully tried to sign the veteran centre-back in January. Following West Brom’s relegation to the Championship, Evans is available at a knockdown price of £3m.