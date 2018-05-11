Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea will hope for a miracle when they make the trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Blues could only manage a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town during the midweek, and now they find themselves a couple of points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea not only need a win over the Magpies on Sunday, but they also require Liverpool to lose at home against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Reds haven’t lost a home game at Anfield throughout the season, and we see a very little possibility of that happening on the final day of the season. However, Chelsea still have the FA Cup final against Manchester United coming up, and they would be keen to extend their unbeaten run on Sunday.

Chelsea find the Magpies in an end-of-the-season slump. After touching the 40-point mark, Newcastle have lost four games on the bounce. During the midweek, they lost 1-0 to Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

They currently occupy the tenth position with 41 points, and it can be argued that Rafa Benitez has done a decent with the Magpies this season.

Chelsea have played Newcastle at Stamford Bridge twice this season – once in the league and once in the FA Cup. The Blues won the reverse league fixture 3-1, and the cup fixture 3-0.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Match Facts

Chelsea have won their last three away games in Premier League.

Chelsea have also won their last three meetings with Newcastle in all competitions.

Six of last seven meetings between these two sides in all competitions have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Team News

The Magpies have the likes of Ciaran Clark, Christian Atsu and Jesus Gamez sidelined with injuries. Islam Slimani is suspended for the game, and Kenedy is ineligible to play against his parent club.

David Luiz is ruled out for Chelsea, and Thibaut Courtois is a doubt.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Match Odds

Chelsea are favourites to win at their best odds of 13/20 at BetVictor. We are also backing a Chelsea win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 10/3 odds at Betfair and a home win at 5/1 odds at William Hill.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for Chelsea is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 15/2 at Bet365. However, we are going for a 2-1 Chelsea win at 8/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Olivier Giroud didn’t start against the Terriers, but we expect him to start against Newcastle. We are backing the French striker to score at his best odds of 7/5 at Betfred. Eden Hazard is an alternative option at 10/7 odds at Unibet.

For the hosts, Dwight Gayle is available at 7/2 odds at Betfred.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are predicting over 2.5 goals in the game, and this bet is available at the best odds of 4/5 at Betfair.