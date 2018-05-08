Partick Thistle vs Motherwell – Betting Tips and Predictions

Partick Thistle are desperate for a win as they prepare to host Motherwell at Firhill Stadium on Tuesday.

The Jags sit in the eleventh spot with 30 points in their account. They are three points adrift of total safety, and they have only two games left to cover that gap. As things stand, a playoff against a Championship side looks like the most probable outcome for them. Partick must also be careful of Ross County, who are only two points behind them in the table. Last weekend, Partick could only manage a 1-1 draw at home against Ross County.

Meanwhile, Motherwell suffered an embarrassing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of St Johnstone. Well are looking forward to their Scottish Cup final against Celtic, and they can be excused for taking their foot off the pedal in the Premiership. They currently sit in the seventh spot with 42 points and can’t improve on their league position.

In previous three meetings this season, both sides have shared the spoils. Well won their home fixture 3-0 back in September, but they lost 3-2 at Partick in December. Well could only manage a 1-1 draw in their second home game in February.

Partick Thistle vs Motherwell – Match Facts

Well have failed to score in their last three away games in the Premiership.

Partick have only one win in their last 12 games in the Premiership.

However, they have won five of their last six home fixtures against Well.

Partick Thistle vs Motherwell – Team News

Christie Elliot, Gary Fraser and Stuart Bannigan are ruled out for the hosts.

Peter Hartley, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plummer are expected to miss out for Well.

Partick Thistle vs Motherwell – Match Odds

Partick are favourites to win at home, and they are available at their best odds of 6/5 at Bet365. We are backing them to claim a win over Well on Tuesday. Well are available at 13/5 odds at Coral, and a draw at 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

Partick Thistle vs Motherwell – Correct Score Odds

We are backing the hosts to claim a 2-1 win in the game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 9/1 at BetVictor.

Partick Thistle vs Motherwell – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Partick striker Conor Sammon is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 2/1 at Bet365. However, we are backing Kris Doolan to score at 12/5 odds at Betfair.

For Well, Curtis Main is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365.

Partick Thistle vs Motherwell – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals in this game. Our pick is available at the best odds of 11/8 at William Hill.