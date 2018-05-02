Partick Thistle vs Ross County – Betting Tips and Predictions

Bottom two sides Partick Thistle and Ross County will face each other in a relegation six-pointer at Firhill Stadium on Friday night.

Partick have improved since the split of the league and they have picked up four points from their last two games. Last week, they picked up a decent 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. However, Partick are still four points away from absolute safety as they sit in the 11th spot with 29 points.

Dundee and Hamilton play on Saturday, so Partick have an opportunity to cut the gap to safety with a win on Friday.

Bottom-of-the-table Ross County can’t afford to drop points anymore as they have fallen six points behind the safety with three games left to play. The Staggies had shown signs of improvement in April, but their three-game unbeaten run came to an end with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Hamilton last week.

The Staggies have managed just one win in their last nine games, but that win was a 4-0 success over Partick at home last month. We don’t expect them to produce the same outcome on Friday as they have been terrible away from home.

Partick claimed a 2-0 win over their opponents in the previous league meeting at Firhill in December.

Partick Thistle vs Ross County – Match Facts

Ross County have lost nine of their last ten games on the road in the Premiership.

The Staggies have also failed to score in five of their last seven away games in the league.

Partick have lost only one of their last six league meetings with the Ross County.

Partick Thistle vs Ross County – Match Odds

Partick are unbeaten in their last four home meetings with Ross County, and we are backing them to pick up another win on Friday. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 13/10 at Skybet.

A draw is available at 23/10 odds at Bet365, and an away win at 11/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Partick Thistle vs Ross County – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome according to the odds in the betting market. However, we are predicting a 2-0 home win in this game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 21/2 at BetVictor.

Partick Thistle vs Ross County – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Partick striker Conor Sammon is available at 2/1 odds at Bet365. Sammon was on target against the Saints last week, and we are backing him to score again on Friday. Kris Doolan is also available at the similar odds.

For the Staggies, Billy McKay is available at 10/3 odds at Betfair.

Partick Thistle vs Ross County – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Ross County’s last three games have ended with less than 2.5 goals, and we are backing the same outcome in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/6 at Betfair.