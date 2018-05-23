Play-Off Final: Fulham vs Aston Villa – Betting Tips and Predictions

Fulham and Aston Villa will battle it out for a place in Premier League when they face each other in the Play-Off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Cottagers have been one of the best sides in Championship in 2018, and they missed out on automatic promotion on the last day of the season. Going into the final day of the season, Fulham were on an unbeaten run of 23 games. However, an unexpected defeat to Birmingham City meant they finished a couple of points behind Cardiff City. In the playoff semi-final against Derby County, Fulham needed a 2-0 win in the second leg at Craven Cottage to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Villa managed to keep Middlesbrough shut for 180 minutes, and registered a 1-0 win on aggregate in their play-off semi-final. The Midlands side would need a similar defensive performance against Fulham, who have attacking talents like Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic in their ranks. The Villains had finished the regular season in the fourth spot, five points behind their opponents.

Fulham have been a better side than their opponents throughout 2018, and thus, they are favourites to win in the betting market. However, Villa manager Steve Bruce has successfully circumnavigated these waters in his career before, and therefore, we think Villa have an edge in the final.

Both sides find themselves on equal footing in the head-to-head record this season. Villa won 2-1 at Villa Park in October, and Fulham registered a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage in February.

Fulham vs Aston Villa – Match Facts

Villa have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games in their Championship.

Six of Villa’s last seven games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Fulham have failed to score in only one of their last 26 games in the Championship.

Fulham vs Aston Villa – Team News

Fulham have no injury concerns ahead of the final.

Villa are without Neil Taylor and Axel Tuanzebe. Ahmed Elmohamady missed the second leg of the semi-final against the Boro, and he is also a doubt for the final.

Fulham vs Aston Villa – Match Odds

Fulham are favourites to win the game, and they are available at their best odds of 7/5 at Skybet. A draw in normal time is available at 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker, and a Villa win at 5/2 odds.

We are backing the Cottagers to claim a win the final.

Fulham vs Aston Villa – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. However, we are backing a 2-0 win for the Cottagers as our prediction in the game. This bet is available at 10/1 odds at William Hill.

Fulham vs Aston Villa – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 37/19 at Unibet. However, we are backing Sessegnon to score in the game. Our prediction bet is available at 28/11 odds at the same bookmaker.

For Villa, Lewis Grabban is available at 13/5 odds at Bet365.

Fulham vs Aston Villa – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in the game, and we are predicting under 2.5 goals in the game. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/13 at Betfair.