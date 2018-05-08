Ross County vs Dundee – Betting Tips and Predictions

Ross County face Dundee in a must-win game at Victoria Park Dingwall on Tuesday. With two games left to play in the season, the Staggies still find themselves at the bottom of the league table.

County have 28 points in their account, and they are five points adrift of the safety. Any outcome other than a win will result in their relegation. As things stand, the best possible scenario for them would be to finish in the 11th spot, ahead of Partick Thistle, and face playoffs at the end of the season. Partick currently have a two-point advantage on County.

The Staggies have won only two of their last 23 games in the league, thus, it will take something special from them to secure their survival. Last weekend, they played a 1-1 draw with their Partick.

Meanwhile, Dundee took a big step towards survival with a 1-0 win over Hamilton Academical. They currently sit in the ninth spot with 36 points and find themselves six points clear of the bottom two. A draw on Tuesday will confirm their top-tier status.

However, their away record has been dubious, and they have picked only one point from their last four games on the road.

These two sides have played each other thrice in the league and all three games have ended in away wins. Dundee won on their previous trip to Victoria Park, but they lost both of their home games to County.

Ross County vs Dundee – Match Facts

Ross County’s last four games have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Dundee have won only one of their last six league meetings with Ross County. 1W 2D 3L

The Staggies have managed only two clean sheets in their last 22 league games.

Ross County vs Dundee – Team News

Ross County will miss the services of Christopher Routis, Greg Tansey and Sean Kelly.

Dundee will travel without Mark O’Hara, and the likes of Genseric Kusunga and Sofien Moussa are also doubts.

Ross County vs Dundee – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win the game, and they are available at their best odds of 5/4 at William Hill. An away win is available at much better odds of 5/2 at Betfair. However, we are backing a draw in the game at 5/2 odds at BetVictor.

Ross County vs Dundee – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely scoreline in the game according to the odds in the betting market. We are backing the same as our prediction at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Ross County vs Dundee – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For County, forward Alex Schalk is available at his best odds of 2/1 at Bet365. Dundee striker Sofien Moussa is available at same odds.

However, we are backing Country striker Billy McKay as our prediction in this market. He is available at 13/5 odds at Betfair.

Ross County vs Dundee – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

County’s last four games have ended with under 2.5 goals. Hence, we are predicting the same outcome in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 31/40 at BetVictor.