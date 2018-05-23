Serie A rivals in pursuit of Chelsea star

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata have endured a disappointing debut season in Premier League, and it appears he will be leaving the West London club in the summer.

Morata’s stature has certainly fallen following his struggles in Antonio Conte’s side this season, and in the latest setback, he failed to make Spain’s squad for World Cup.

However, there are still suitors for him in the transfer market, especially in Italy. Juventus’ interest in their former player has been reported for some time. These rumours have gained momentum in last few hours due to the emergence of images of the striker meeting with his agent and Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici.

#Morata con i suoi rappresentanti, ha pranzato assieme al ds della #Juventus Fabio #Paratici in un ristorante nel centro di Milano. Si è parlato di affari,affari che riguarderanno il 9 dei blues e la #Juventus #CalciomercatoAA pic.twitter.com/EHAXrdnzHD — Agentianonimi.com (@AgentiAnonimi) May 23, 2018

The 25-year-old played for the Turin side from 2014 to 2016 before he re-joined Real Madrid for his second spell at the club.

Juventus are joined by their Serie A rivals AC Milan in the pursuit of the Chelsea striker. Sky Italy has claimed that Rossoneri want to sign Morata this summer.

Milan are currently facing a trial under Financial Fair Play, but that hasn’t stopped them from venturing out in the transfer market. The report has claimed that Milan have already discussed the possibility of signing Morata with his agent Giuseppe Bozzo.

The Milan side want to replace Nicola Kalinic and Andre Silva in their squad this summer, and apparently, Morata and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile head their transfer wish-list.

Chelsea spent almost £60m to bring the Spaniard to Stamford Bridge last summer, and they will look to recoup most of their money this summer. However, Morata could also end up extending his stay at Chelsea, depending on the probable new managerial appointment this summer.

The Spaniard managed to score only 11 goals in 31 league appearances for the West London side this season.