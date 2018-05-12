Southampton vs Manchester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Southampton will put an end to a remarkable season with a home game against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Saints have engineered a miraculous escape from relegation in last few weeks, and we expect an upbeat atmosphere at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton have picked up eight points from their last four games, and on Tuesday they picked up a crucial 1-0 win at Swansea City. As things stand, the Saints are three points clear of 18th-placed Swansea, and they also enjoy a better goal difference. Thus, the Swans need a turnaround of nine goals on the final day of the season to leapfrog the Saints in the league table.

We don’t expect Southampton to improve their point-tally on Sunday, but the Saints have been defensively solid, and we don’t see them conceding too many goals.

Meanwhile, the Citizens need three points from their last game to touch the 100-point mark this season. City have broken many league-records this season, and they will have their eyes set on this one too.

The Citizens registered a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, and they are now undefeated in their last five games in the league.

Earlier this season, the league champions registered a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Etihad.

Southampton vs Manchester City – Match Facts

The Saints are undefeated in their last four games in Premier League. 2W 2D

The Citizens have scored at least three goals in each of their last three away games in the league.

Six of City’s last seven games in Premier League have ended with 2.5+ goals.

Southampton vs Manchester City – Team News

Steven Davis is ruled out for the hosts. Jan Bednarek and Mario Lemina are both doubts.

Sergio Aguero is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Southampton vs Manchester City – Match Odds

City are obvious favourites to win the game at their best odds of 4/9 at BetVictor. We are backing Pep Guardiola’s side to pick up another three points on Sunday.

A draw is available at 41/10 odds at Unibet, and a Southampton win at 8/1 odds at Bet365.

Southampton vs Manchester City – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Citizens is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 15/2 at Bet365. However, we are predicting a 3-1 for the Citizens, and our pick is available at much better odds of 11/1 at the same bookmaker.

Southampton vs Manchester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Raheem Sterling was not involved against the Seagulls, and we expect him to start on Sunday. We are backing him to score in the game, and he is available at 11/8 odds at Unibet. Gabriel Jesus is available at 21/20 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the hosts, Charlie Austin is available at 13/5 odds at Unibet.

Southampton vs Manchester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are predicting over 2.5 goals in the game, and you can back this bet at the best odds of 4/7 at Betfair.