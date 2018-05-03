Stoke City vs Crystal Palace – Betting Tips and Predictions

Stoke City find themselves on the brink of relegation and even a win might not save them this week. The Potters can’t afford to drop points when they welcome Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, and they will also be hoping for multiple results to go their way this week.

Stoke are three points behind safety and have only two games left to play this season including this game. However, they have played a game more than their relegation rivals. Thus, the Potters don’t have the control of their fate anymore.

Last weekend, the Potters claimed a creditable draw at Liverpool, but they remain without a win in their last 12 games.

Meanwhile, Palace have secured their survival following an incredible turnaround under Roy Hodgson. Currently, they are placed 11th in the table with 38 points, which should be enough to secure their Premier League status.

The Eagles registered an emphatic 5-0 home win over Leicester City last weekend. Coming into the game, Palace have lost only one of their last six games and have picked up 11 points from this run.

The South London have been decent on their travels too, and we don’t expect them to lose this game.

Earlier this season, Palace claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace – Match Facts

The Eagles have drawn six of their last 12 away games in Premier League. 3W 6D 3L

Palace have registered six wins in their last seven meetings with Stoke in all competitions.

Stoke’s last three games have ended in draws and with under 2.5 goals.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace – Team News

Bruno Martins Indi and Konstantino Stafylidis are ruled out for the hosts, and Glen Johnson and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are doubts.

Palace are without Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Bakary Sako, and Connor Wickham is also unlikely to feature.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace – Match Odds

This game is a tough one to call in the betting market. Stoke are slight favourites to win at 17/10 odds at BetVictor, and a Palace win is available at 7/4 odds.

However, we are predicting a draw, and this outcome is available at the best odds of 12/5 at the same bookmaker.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market, and we are backing the same in the correct score market. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Wilfried Zaha was impressive against the Foxes last week, and he is the favourite to score in this game at his best odds of 40/17 at Unibet. We are backing Zaha as our prediction for the game.

For the hosts, Peter Crouch is available at 12/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are betting on under 2.5 goals in this game, and our pick is available at the best odds of 10/11 at Betfred.