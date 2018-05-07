Swansea City vs Southampton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Swansea City and Southampton will face each other in the season-defining fixture at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides have struggled throughout the season, and with just one week left in the season, neither of them is safe from relegation.

Following an impressive run of games under Carlos Carvalhal, the Swans are without a win in their last seven games. On Saturday, they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and slipped back into the relegation zone. As things stand, they occupy the 18th spot with 33 points.

The Welsh side have been hard to beat at home, and they face Southampton and Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium in their final two games of the season. Based on these fixtures, the Swans seem to have an edge on their opponents in the relegation battle.

The Saints were seconds away from securing their second consecutive win on the weekend, but a late equalizer from Everton dealt a huge blow to their survival hopes.

The 1-1 draw helped them move above the Swans based on a better goal difference. However, they face Manchester City in their final game, so they will be more desperate for a win on Tuesday.

Earlier this season, both sides played a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s Stadium.

Swansea City vs Southampton – Match Facts

Swansea have failed to score in their last three games in Premier League.

Six of Swansea’s last seven league games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Southampton have registered only two wins in their last 23 games in the league.

Swansea City vs Southampton – Team News

The Swans are without Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Kyle Bartley. Kyle Naughton is a doubt for this game.

For the visitors, Steven Davis is sidelined, and Maya Yoshida is suspended for the game.

Swansea City vs Southampton – Match Odds

This is a tough one to call, and the Saints are slight favourites in the betting market. You can back the South Coast side at their best odds of 7/5 at Bet365. The Swans are available at 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

However, we are predicting a draw in this game and you can back the same at 23/10 odds.

Swansea City vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most popular outcome in the correct score market. We are backing the same scoreline as our prediction at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Swansea City vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints striker Charlie Austin is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 9/5 at Unibet. For the Swans, Tammy Abraham is available at 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker. However, we are backing Jordan Ayew to score in the game at 14/5 odds.

Swansea City vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have struggled to score goals this season, and we are going for under 2.5 goals in this game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 8/13 at Bet365.