Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Tottenham secured a top-four finish with a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United on Wednesday. Manager Mauricio Pochettino can now afford to rest some of the tired legs for the season-ending game with Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs currently sit in the third spot with 74 points, and a win on Sunday will see them finishing in the same spot. The North London side failed to win any silverware for yet another season, but a top-four finish should be considered a success for Pochettino and his players. It’s the dawn of a new era for the club as Spurs will be playing their games at their new stadium from the next season.

Tottenham have been difficult to beat at home, so we don’t expect them to slip up on Sunday.

The Foxes comfortably sit in the ninth spot with 47 points. They have been hugely inconsistent under Claude Puel, but they claimed a 3-1 home win over Arsenal on Wednesday. The Foxes put an end to a five-game winless run with the win over the Gunners. However, they did play most of that game with a man-advantage.

The Foxes did manage to beat Spurs in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were on target for the Foxes in the 2-1 win, and Harry Kane scored for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City – Match Facts

Spurs have lost only two of their last 37 home games in Premier League.

The North London side have kept six clean sheets in their last seven home games in Premier League.

Five of Leicester’s last six away games have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City – Team News

Harry Winks, Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier are expected to miss out for the hosts. Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier are also doubts for this fixture.

Leicester have a lengthy injury list, and the likes of Matty James, Kasper Schmeichel, Wilfred Ndidi, Robert Huth, Daniel Amartey and Ben Chilwell will not travel to London. Shinji Okazaki, Danny Simpson and Aleksandar Dragovic are additional doubts while Marc Albrighton is suspended for the game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City – Match Odds

Spurs are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 1/3 at Bet365. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in the game.

A draw is available at 5/1 odds at BetVictor, and an away win at 9/1 odds.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

We are backing Spurs to register a 3-0 win in the game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 9/1 at Bet365.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Kane is likely to lose out on the Golden Boot, but we expect him to start on Sunday. He scored during the mid-week, and we are backing him to find the net against the Foxes. He is available at his best odds of 4/9 at Bet365. Son Heung-min is also a decent option at 13/10 odds at Coral.

For the visitors, Jamie Vardy is available at 13/5 odds at Unibet.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are making a prediction of over 2.5 goals in this game. Our pick is available at the best odds of 4/9 at Betfair.