Tottenham vs Newcastle United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Tottenham find themselves in a bit of a pickle as they prepare to host Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Following a shock 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Spurs are placed in the fourth spot with 71 points. Chelsea are only a couple of points behind them in the league table.

Spurs do have an advantage over the Blues due to a better goal difference, but they must collect at least four points from their last two games. This shouldn’t be a problem for Mauricio Pochettino’s men as they face Newcastle and Southampton at home in their last two games. However, stranger things have happened in football, and Spurs have a reputation of bottling-up at crucial moments.

Newcastle seemed to have cooled off after securing their survival. They have lost their last three games in the league, and in their last game, they lost 2-1 at Watford.

However, they still find themselves in the top-half of the table. The Magpies currently sit in the tenth spot with 41 points.

The Magpies would certainly love to spoil Spurs’ season, but their terrible away form doesn’t speak well for their chances. Newcastle have managed only four away wins over the course of the season.

Earlier this season, Spurs claimed a 2-0 win over ten-man Newcastle at St James’ Park. Jonjo Shelvey was shown the red card in the 48th-minute, and Spurs capitalized with second-half goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies.

Tottenham vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

Spurs have kept five clean sheets in their last six home games.

Tottenham’s last three games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Spurs have lost only two of their last 36 home games in the league.

Tottenham vs Newcastle United – Team News

The North London side are expected to be without Serge Aurier, Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele.

For the visitors, Christian Atsu is ruled out, and Ciaran Clark is a doubt. Islam Slimani is suspended for the game.

