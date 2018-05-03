Watford vs Newcastle United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Watford will look to get out of their slump when they face Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Once again, the Hornets are limping towards the end of the season after flirting with European places in the first half. Ahead of the game, Watford sit in the 13th spot in the league table with 38 points.

They are relatively safe from relegation but based on current form, they are one of the worst sides in the league. They are without a win in their last seven games while failing to score in five of them. On Monday, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

However, they have fared much better at home and have lost only one of their last eight home games in all competitions. We don’t expect Javi Garcia’s side to come out empty-handed from this game.

Newcastle are in a much better position than their opponents as they are tenth in the league table with 41 points. A run of four consecutive wins in March-April enabled Rafa Benitez’s side to touch the 40-mark, but they seem to have lost their focus of late.

The Magpies come into this game following consecutive 1-0 defeats to Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Earlier this season, Watford claimed a 3-0 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park.

Watford vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

Watford have won their last four meetings with Newcastle in all competitions.

Watford’s last three games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

No Newcastle player has scored more than five league goals this season.

Watford vs Newcastle United – Team News

Tommie Hoban, Tom Cleverley, Stefano Okaka, Nathaniel Chalobah and Younes Kaboul are all expected to miss out for the hosts. Roberto Pereyra is also a doubt.

For Newcastle, Christian Atsu is ruled out and Mikel Merino is a doubt.

Watford vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

The Hornets are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 6/4 at Bet365. An away win is available at 21/10 odds at BetVictor.

However, we are predicting a draw in this game at 40/17 odds at Unibet.

Watford vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result according to odds in the betting market. We are backing the same outcome as our prediction at the best odds of 15/2 at Bet365.

Watford vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the hosts, both Troy Deeney and Andre Gray are available at 11/4 odds at Paddypower. We are backing Deeney as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Islam Slimani is a good option at 3/1 odds at Unibet.

Watford vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/5 at Betfair.