West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur – Betting Tips and Predictions

West Bromwich Albion have surprised everyone with their resurgence in the recent weeks, but it has come too late in the season.

The Baggies face Tottenham at the Hawthorns on Saturday, and even a win might not be enough to save them on Saturday.

After struggling for most of the season, the Baggies have looked like a totally different side in recent weeks under new boss Darren Moore. West Brom are undefeated in their last four games, and this run includes a win at Manchester United and a home draw against Liverpool.

Last weekend, they claimed a 1-0 win at Newcastle United. However, the Baggies still sit rock-bottom in the league table, and they are five points adrift of safety. In all likelihood, the Baggies will play next season in the Championship, but last few weeks have demonstrated that they still belong in Premier League.

Tottenham come into this game following a 2-0 home win over Watford. Spurs have Chelsea on their tails in the top-four race and any slip could prove costly at this point of the season. As things stand, Spurs sit in the fourth spot with 71 points, and thus, have a five-point advantage on Chelsea.

Top-four rivals Chelsea and Liverpool play each other on Sunday, and thus, Spurs could move into the top-three with a win on Saturday.

Earlier this season, the Baggies claimed an unlikely 1-1 draw against their opponents in the reverse fixture at Wembley Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham – Match Facts

Spurs have lost only one of their last 17 games in Premier League.

Four out of last six league meetings between these two sides have ended in 1-1 draws.

The Baggies are without a win in their last six home games in Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham – Team News

James Morrison and Gareth Barry are ruled out for the hosts, and Nacer Chadli is also a doubt.

Harry Winks is set to miss out for Spurs, and the likes of Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele and Kieran Trippier are doubts.

West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham – Match Odds

Spurs are the obvious favourites to pick up a win in this game, and they are available at their best odds of 5/11 at Unibet. However, we are predicting a draw in this game, and you can back our pick at 4/1 odds at Betfair.

A home win is available at 7/1 odds at BetVictor.

West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Spurs is the most likely outcome according to odds in the correct score market. This scoreline is available at 13/2 odds at William Hill. However, we are backing a 1-1 draw as our prediction at 9/1 odds at Bet365.

West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Spurs striker Harry Kane is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 4/7 at Bet365. We are backing Kane to score in the game.

For the hosts, Salomon Rondon is available at 7/2 odds at Bet365.

West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this fixture, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 5/4 at BetVictor.