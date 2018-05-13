West Ham United vs Everton – Betting Tips and Predictions

After overcoming some scares this season, West Ham United have confirmed their Premier League status. However, it has been an underwhelming season overall, and the Hammers would want to finish it on a high.

West Ham are placed 15th in the table with 39 points, and they are undefeated in their last two games.

The Hammers managed a decent goalless draw against Manchester United at home on Thursday. The game against the Toffees comes too soon, and we expect David Moyes to bring in some changes on Sunday.

Everton have also picked up some form in the closing weeks of the season. The Toffees are without a defeat in their last five games, but in their last game, they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Southampton at home.

The Merseysiders are placed eighth on the league table with 49 points. A point more on Sunday will see them touch the 50-mark, which is not so bad for Sam Allardyce’s credentials considering he took the job in November.

Everton will certainly be hard to beat on Sunday, and we think both sides will settle for a draw in the end.

Earlier this season, Everton claimed a comfortable 4-0 win in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park.

West Ham United vs Everton – Match Facts

Everton have lost only one of their last 22 meetings with West Ham in all competitions.

Everton’s last five games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Everton are undefeated in their last three games on the road.

West Ham United vs Everton – Team News

Pedro Obiang, Winston Reid, Sam Byram and Michail Antonio are all ruled for the hosts, while James Collins and Chicharito are doubts.

The Toffees are without James McCarthy, Maarten Stekelenburg, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Eliaquim Mangala, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott will face late fitness tests ahead of the game.

West Ham United vs Everton – Match Odds

The Hammers are favourites to win, and you can back them at 7/5 odds at Betfred. An Everton win is slightly better priced at 23/10 odds at BetVictor.

However, we are predicting a draw in this game, and our pick is available at 13/5 odds on Betfair.

West Ham United vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

We are predicting a 1-1 draw in this game, and this outcome is present at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

West Ham United vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hammers striker Marko Arnautovic is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 3/2 at Coral. The Austrian has been in fine form, and we are backing him to score in the game.

Everton striker Cenk Tosun is also a decent option at 2/1 odds at Paddypower.

West Ham United vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are betting on under 2.5 goals in this fixture. Our prediction is available at even odds at BetVictor.