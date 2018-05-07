Aberdeen vs Rangers – Betting Tips and Predictions

Aberdeen can seal the second spot in the Premiership with a win over Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides have been battling for the tag of the second-best side in Scotland throughout the season. The Dons currently sit in the second spot with 69 points, and Rangers are just a point behind in the third spot.

Following back-to-back wins over Hearts and Kilmarnock, Aberdeen could only manage a goalless draw on Saturday, Meanwhile, Rangers registered a 1-0 home win over Kilmarnock on the same day.

The Dons travel to Celtic on the final day of the season, so they would like to wrap things up on Tuesday. However, they haven’t enjoyed much success against Rangers in recent meetings.

Rangers have recently sacked Graeme Murty, and they must have started preparations for life under new manager Steven Gerrard. However, their immediate concern would be to take back the second spot from the Dons.

The Gers have a slender two-point lead over fourth-placed Hibernian, and a defeat on Tuesday could even see them slipping out of the top-three.

Aberdeen and Rangers have already each other thrice in the Premiership this season, and all three games have ended in favour of the Gers.

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Match Facts

Last six league meetings between these two sides have seen a total of five red cards.

Rangers have won five of last six league meetings between these two sides. 5W 1L

None of the last seven meetings between these two sides has ended in a draw.

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Team News

The Dons are expected to be without Gary Mackay-Steven and Niall McGinn, while the Gers are missing Wes Foderingham, Declan John and Ryan Jack.

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Match Odds

Both sides are available at almost similar odds in the betting market. We are backing an away win in this game as our prediction at the best odds of 7/4 at Unibet. Aberdeen are available at 17/10 odds at BetVictor. A draw is available at 12/5 odds at Skybet.

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most popular outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. However, we are backing a 2-1 win for Rangers at the best odds of 19/2 at BetVictor.

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the hosts, Adam Rooney is available at his best odds of 12/5 at Betfair. Stevie May is another decent option in the Aberdeen side at 11/4 odds.

However, we are backing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to score in the game at 11/5 odds.

Aberdeen vs Rangers – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Five out of last six meetings between these two sides have ended with 2.5+ goals. Thus, we are predicting the same outcome on Tuesday. This bet is available at the best odds of 10/11 at William Hill.