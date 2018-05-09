Celtic vs Kilmarnock – Betting Tips and Predictions

In their penultimate game of the Premiership season, the Hoops will welcome Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Celtic have already wrapped up the league title and now they have their sights set on the upcoming Scottish Cup final with Motherwell.

The Celts would like to go in to the final on top of their form, and manager Brendan Rodgers will want his players to keep the momentum going. Following their shock defeat at Hibernian, the Celts have picked up back-to-back wins over Rangers and Hearts.

The league champions are undefeated at home this season, and we don’t expect them to slip up against Killie.

Killie were in great form up until the split of the league. Following the split, a difficult run of games has seen them lose three consecutive games in the league. On the weekend, they lost 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox Stadium.

Despite their recent failings, Killie have been solid on the defensive front throughout the season and don’t concede too many goals on the road. The recent 5-3 defeat at Hibernian was an exception though.

Killie have done decent against Celtic in the league this season. They managed a 1-1 draw on their previous trip to Celtic Park. They also claimed a 1-0 home win over the champions back in February.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock – Match Facts

The Hoops are undefeated in their last 46 home games in the Premiership.

Celtic have kept eight clean sheets in their last nine league games at Celtic Park.

Celtic’s last four games have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock – Team News

The champions are a bit light on the attacking front due to injuries to Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard.

Killie are expected to be without Jordan Jones, Rory McKenzie and Steven Smith.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock – Match Odds

Celtic are favourites to win the game, and they are available at their best odds of ¼ at Coral. Despite the low odds, a home win is an easy pick in this game.

A draw is available at 6/1 odds at Betfair, and an away win at 14/1 odds at Unibet.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock – Correct Score Odds

We are going for a 2-0 home win this game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 13/2 at Bet365.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

In the absence of Griffiths and Edouard, Moussa Dembele is the favourite to score at his best odds of 10/11 at Betfair. We think Scott Sinclair is a good bet at 6/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the visitors, Kris Boyd is available at 11/5 odds at Bet365.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 9/5 at Unibet.