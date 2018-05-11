St Johnstone vs Ross County – Betting Tips and Predictions

St Johnstone will finish their domestic campaign with bottom-of-the-table Ross County’s visit to McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The Saints have picked up two consecutive wins following a run of six games without a win. Last weekend, they registered a 2-1 win at Hamilton Academical. As things stand, the Saints are placed eighth in the league table with 45 points. They are level on points with seventh-placed Motherwell, so they can still improve their current league position. The hosts will definitely fancy themselves for three points against Ross County, who are without a win in their last five away games.

The Saggies have won only one of their last eleven games in the league. Their poor form means they sit at the bottom of the table with their fate out of their hands.

However, Ross County can still secure survival in the Premiership, but they will need a miracle. They are only a couple of points behind Partick, and if they win against the Saints and Partick lose against Dundee, they will qualify for relegation playoffs.

However, County’s terrible away form doesn’t give credence to their survival hopes, and we expect yet another away defeat for them.

Ross County are without a win in their previous three meetings with the Saints this season. The first two meetings ended in draws, and the Saints claimed a 2-0 win at McDiarmid Park in February.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Match Facts

Ross County have managed only three away wins in the Premiership this season.

Last three league meetings between these two sides have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Ross County’s last five games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Match Odds

This is a close game in the betting market, and both sides are available at similar odds. A home win is available at 17/10 odds at William Hill, and an away win will also get you similar odds at the same bookmaker. A draw is available at 5/2 odds at Bet365.

We are predicting a home win in this fixture.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most plausible outcome in the correct score market as per the odds. A 1-1 draw at 6/1 odds at BetVictor, but we are going for a 2-0 home win as our prediction at 13/1 odds.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints forward David McMillan is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 28/11 at Unibet. Steven MacLean is also available at similar odds. However, we are backing McMillan as our prediction in the game.

For Ross County, Billy McKay is available at 11/4 odds at Betfair.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing under 2.5 goals in this game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 7/10 at Bet365.