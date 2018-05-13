Swansea City vs Stoke City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Swansea City were looking safe at one point, but their recent loss of form has proved to be devastating. The Swans find themselves on the brink of relegation at they prepare to face already-relegated Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.

The Swans come into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats, and on Tuesday, they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the relegation six-pointer at home.

Swansea find themselves three points behind Southampton, and they not only need to cover that gap on the final day, but they also need a turnaround of eight goals in the goal difference.

To make this happen, Swansea need a heavy win over Stoke, and they also need Manchester City to inflict a heavy defeat on Southampton on the final matchday. Can they complete this seemingly impossible task on Sunday? We don’t think so as the Swans are without a goal in their last four games.

Stoke City are already relegated, so we don’t expect a fight from them on Sunday. Last week, the Potters lost 1-2 to Crystal Palace at Bet365 Stadium. Stoke are currently without a win in their last 13 away games, and they have managed only one win on the road this season.

Earlier this season, the Potters claimed a 2-1 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture at Bet365 Stadium.

Swansea City vs Southampton – Match Facts

Swansea have failed to score in six of their last eight games in Premier League.

Seven of Swansea’s last eight games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Swansea have lost their last three games with a single-goal margin.

Swansea City vs Stoke City – Team News

Swansea are without Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Kyle Bartley for the season-ending game.

For the visiting side, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Konstantinos Stafylidis are all sidelined.

Swansea City vs Stoke City – Match Odds

Swansea are favourites to win at home, and they are available at their best odds of 10/11 at Bet365. We are backing the hosts to finally pick up a win on Sunday.

A draw is available at 14/5 odds at Betfair, and an away win is available at 16/5 odds.

Swansea City vs Stoke City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome according to the odds in the correct score market. However, we are backing the Swans to claim a 2-0 win, and our prediction is available at 19/2 odds at BetVictor.

Swansea City vs Stoke City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 5/4 at Coral. However, we are backing Jordan Ayew at his best odds of 13/8 at Bet365.

For the visitors, Peter Crouch is available at 3/1 odds at Betfred.

Swansea City vs Stoke City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for under 2.5 goals in this game, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 4/5 at Betfair.