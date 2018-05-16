Chelsea battle with Arsenal in pursuit of midfielder

Chelsea’s pursuit of Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is under threat as London-rivals Arsenal have also joined the race for the 26-year-old.

Sky Sports claims that the Gunners have already held discussions with the representatives of Seri regarding a summer move.

Arsenal’s director of football, Raul Sanllehi, is reportedly leading the negotiations for the Ivory Coast international. Sanllehi rates Seri highly and nearly signed him for Barcelona last summer. Reports suggest that the former Barcelona man still enjoys a good working relationship with Seri’s camp.

However, Arsenal still have a long way to go in their pursuit as Chelsea remain in pole position to sign the player. The last piece of information has been reported by the Daily Mirror in their latest report. The Mirror backs the reports that Gunners have indeed contacted the player, but the report also mentions that Chelsea are still favourites to sign the highly-rated central midfielder.

Seri almost joined La Liga giants Barcelona last summer, but his move fell through at the last moment. One year down the line, Seri still has a lot of suitors in the transfer market, and it looks very unlikely that he will send another year in Ligue 1. He has been a key player for Nice this season and has made 30 league appearances. He is expected to cost £40million in the transfer market.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are looking for new managers, so we don’t expect any deal to culminate in the near future. Antonio Conte is expected to leave following the FA Cup final with Manchester United, and the likes of Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino have been linked with the job.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for their former player Mikel Arteta. Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri also appears to be in the running for the job at the North London club.