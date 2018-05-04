Dundee vs Hamilton Academical – Betting Tips and Predictions

Dundee will host relegation rivals Hamilton Academical in an important league fixture at Dens Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides are not safe from relegation and find themselves level on points in the league table. Dundee occupy the last safe spot in the league table with 33 points. The Accies sit just above them in the ninth spot due to a better goal difference.

Four points separate these two from the bottom two, and a win for either side should be enough to secure their top-tier status.

Dundee have picked up just one win in their last eight games, and that result came against St Johnstone in their last home game. Their form certainly doesn’t instil confidence, but they would be favourites to pick up three points against Hamilton.

The Accies defeated bottom-side Ross County 2-0 last week to put an end to a run of five consecutive defeats. However, their away form has been shambolic, and they have lost their last four games on the road. Hamilton have picked up just one win in their last ten away games and have failed to keep a clean sheet during this run.

In previous three meetings between these two sides this season, Hamilton have picked up two wins while Dundee have won just one.

Dundee vs Hamilton Academical – Match Facts

Hamilton have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games on the road in the Premiership.

Dundee’s last three games have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Hamilton have lost their last four away games in the Premiership.

Dundee vs Hamilton Academical – Match Odds

Dundee are favourites to win at their best odds of 20/21 at BetVictor. Hamilton have been struggling on the road, and we don’t expect them to get anything from this game. We are backing a home win as our prediction in this game.

A draw is available at 5/2 odds at the same bookmaker, and an away win at 3/1 odds.

Dundee vs Hamilton Academical – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is a popular outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1. However, we are backing a 2-1 win for Dundee as our prediction in this game. Our pick is available at 8/1 odds at BetVictor.

Dundee vs Hamilton Academical – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dundee striker Sofien Moussa is the favourite to score at his best odds of 15/8 at Betfair. Moussa scored a brace in Dundee’s last home game, and we are backing him to find the net again on Saturday. Simon Murray is a decent alternative option at 9/4 odds.

For the visitors, both Rakish Bingham and Antonio Rojano are available at 7/2 odds at Betfair.

Dundee vs Hamilton Academical – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing over 2.5 goals for our prediction in this market. This outcome is available at the best odds of 11/10 at William Hill.