Fred, Alderweireld and Dalot – Manchester United make serious moves in the market

Manchester United are yet to make a signing in the transfer market, but it doesn’t mean they are not actively looking for targets in the market.

The Red Devils are expected to make some serious acquisitions this summer, and they have been linked with a number of names in the recent weeks.

A move for Fred close?

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is one player who has been linked with United for quite some time. Neighbours Manchester City have also been linked with the Brazilian, but it appears he will be moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

According to Daily Mail, United have agreed to a £52.2m fee with the Ukrainian club for the 25-year-old. The report claims that Fred is likely to undergo a medical at United next week.

Diogo Dalot – A surprise target?

Daily Mail also claims that United are close to signing Porto full-back Diogo Dalot. The Red Devils are currently in negotiations with the Portuguese side over the £17.4m release clause for the Portugal Under-21 international. The report also claims that United are confident of reaching an agreement soon, and Dalot could have his medical as soon as next week.

The 19-year-old made six league appearances for Porto last season. He also played 90 minuted in the second leg of Porto’s Champions League tie with Liverpool.

£50m bid for Alderweireld

In another report, the Sun has claimed that United are set to launch a £50m bid for Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer. The Belgian defender has two years left in his current £50,000-a-week contract at Spurs, and he has failed to reach an agreement over a new deal

He is expected to change sides this summer, and United have offered to more than double his wages. The Red Devils have maintained an interest in his services for some time, and it is believed that United manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the 29-year-old.