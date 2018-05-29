Arsenal fail with a late bid for Fabinho, but signs look positive for the transfer window

Liverpool have made a huge statement in the transfer market by signing central midfielder Fabinho from Monaco for a transfer fee of £45m.

Fabinho was linked with almost all major sides in Premier League over the course of last season, and his signing is a major coup for the Reds.

However, there was a late twist in Fabinho’s move to Merseyside as Sky Sports has claimed that Arsenal made a last-minute attempt to hijack Liverpool’s move for the midfielder.

The Gunners certainly missed out on a great opportunity to sign a proven holding midfielder, but it is certainly an encouraging news for Arsenal fans that the club is looking to sign a defensive-minded midfielder this summer.

The North London side have lacked a strong presence in their midfield for quite some time now, and for some reason, Arsene Wenger failed to tackle the issue in the later years of his spell.

However, it appears that new head-coach Unai Emery has decided to bring in an experienced central midfielder this summer.

In a recent report, James Olley of the Evening Standard has supported the claims that Gunners are looking to sign a central midfielder.

The report claims that Arsenal are closing on a £16m deal for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and they remain in the market for another central defender and a central midfielder.

Arsenal are also expected to sign experienced right-back Stephan Lichtseiner on a free transfer from Juventus. The Swiss Captain is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Gunners.

Many Arsenal fans would argue that the club also need to sign a world-class goalkeeper this summer, and the Gunners have also been linked with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno and Sevilla shot-stopper Sergio Rico.

However, Arsenal have recently awarded the number 1 jersey to Petr Cech, and it looks like they are not looking to spend a significant amount of money on a new keeper.