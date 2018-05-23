Report: Manchester United face dilemma over top-defensive target

Multiple reports have claimed Manchester United are very keen on signing Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer.

However, according to the latest report from the Daily Mirror, United are faced with a great financial dilemma over acquiring their top defensive target.

The report claims that both clubs have opened negotiations for the Belgian centre-back, and Spurs have slapped a price tag of £75m on their player. Alderweireld has only two years left in his deal with the North London side, and he has failed to reach an agreement over a new deal.

If he continues at Spurs on the current deal, then, he will be able to leave them for only £22m next summer because of a clause in his deal. Now, United have to decide whether they are ready to spend almost three times the money to sign the 29-year-old this summer.

Alderweireld joined Spurs in a £11.5m deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015. Since his move, he has established himself as one of the best defenders in Premier League.

His recent season was curtailed with injuries, and he was not favoured by manager Mauricio Pochettino towards the end of the season. He only managed 13 starts for Spurs in Premier League.

Back in April, the Argentinean manager insisted that the defender still has a future at the club. However, it appears that Spurs will be more than keen to do the business if they get a decent value for their player in the market.

Reports in Italy have suggested that United are also keeping tabs on Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Red Devils are said to be competing against Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal for the services of the 26-year-old Senegalese defender.