Morata deemed to expensive for Dortmund move

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing a striker this summer to boost their ranks but they will not make a move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata who is ‘too expensive’ for the Bundesliga side.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc made these remarks when asked about how the club intend to replace Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who left for Arsenal in January in a £50m deal.

“Of course, we have candidates in mind. But the position of centre forward is currently the most difficult to fill in European top football,” Zorc told Spark Media Group.

“That’s why we’ve resisted selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a very long time because he has guaranteed us goals.

“At the moment, I have the impression that the transfer market – not only in the case of strikers – is a bit out of touch with reality.

When quizzed about reported links to Morata, Zorc was unequivocal about what to expect.

“I would also say that Morata is too expensive – without knowing [the] exact sums.”