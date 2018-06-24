Barcelona make approach for Mexico World Cup star Lozano

Barcelona have made an approach for Mexico international Hirving Lozano, according to the player’s father.

The PSV attacker is playing a starring role in his country’s impressive start to the World Cup finals in Russia with a goal in their 1-0 win over reigning champions Germany in Moscow.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season at PSV Eindhoven in 2017/18, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions in only his first season in Europe, and is now gaining admirers in high places.

“There have been approaches [from Barcelona], but right now there’s nothing concrete,” Jesus Lozano told ESPN.

“I think after the World Cup it will be clear if he stays at PSV or leaves for another team.”

Lozano won the Dutch Eredivisie with PSV and has been linked with a Premier League move to Everton where he would be reunited with Marcel Brands, the former PSV executive who moved to Goodison Park earlier this summer.

With a string of impressive performances at the World Cup, it seems a bidding war is inevitable for Lozano’s services.