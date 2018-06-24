Yerry Mina set for Barcelona exit after World Cup

Yerry Mina could be heading for the exit door at Barcelona after the World Cup due to the impending arrival of Brazilian midfielder Arthur.

The 22-year-old centre-back moved to the Camp Nou in January from Palmeiras but has failed to nail down a starting spot with the Spanish giants. With Andres Iniesta’s departure, Barcelona are keen for an extra body in midfield and are set to fast track the arrival of Arthur from Gremio. Arthur was originally scheduled to link up with the club in January 2019.

Gremio want more money and although Barcelona are reluctant to pay more than the agreed €30m fee, reports in Spain indicate a resolution is imminent. Arthur’s arrival would mean the club are over the non-EU player limit.

Colombia international Mina is the obvious candidate to make way, and could be allowed to leave on loan after the World Cup. A number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in a permanent deal, although Barcelona only want a temporary departure and Real Betis could take him for a season-long loan.