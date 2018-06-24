Kovacic set for Real Madrid exit over lack of playing time

Mateo Kovacic intends to leave Real Madrid this summer after running out of patience over lack of sufficient playing time at the Spanish giants.

The Croatia international, currently at the World Cup, joined Real from Inter Milan in 2015 for £30m but has never developed into a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kovacic has started only 37 league games in three seasons with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro the first choice midfield trio under Zinedine Zidane. With the three-time Champions League winner having resigned last month, Kovacic was expected to stay to fight for his place but the 24-year-old has now revealed his plans to leave.

“I would like to play more in Madrid because I love football and being on the pitch, and I know that it’s difficult to play in Madrid, especially because I’m very young,” he told Marca.

“I understand the situation, but for that reason I think the best for me it is that I go to another club where I have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter, it’s an opportunity that I think I can have and that I want right now.”