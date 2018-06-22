Real Madrid sign teenage goalkeeper in €14 million deal

Real Madrid have announced the signing of 19-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from Zorya Luhansk in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Lunin made 29 league appearances in the 2017/18 season and has signed a six-year deal with the Champions League holders for a fee of about €14m.

The teenager is considered one of the top goalkeeping prospects in Europe, and had attracted interest from several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, while Juventus and Inter were also said to be tracking him.

Lunin began his professional career at Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, making his debut as a 17-year-old and quickly cementing himself as first choice before joining Zorya Luhansk last summer.

He was a key player for Zorya as they finished fourth in the league and played in the Europa League group stage, where Lunin impressed against Athletic Club.

The 19-year-old made history in March when he became the youngest ever goalkeeper to make a debut for the Ukrainian national side in a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.