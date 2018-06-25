Infographic: Proof if needed that a long time has passed since England last won the World Cup

England climbed to the peak of international football by winning the World Cup in 1966, but it’s been mostly downhill from there ever since.

The Three Lions didn’t even qualify for two of the World Cups in the 1970s – that’s how quickly it went wrong. Maybe if Peter Shilton hadn’t been outjumped by Diego Maradona in 1986 it would only have been 20 years of hurt. We’ll never know.

More than 50 years have passed since Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup – but what does that really mean? To show just how much the world has changed in those five decades, Betting.net produced this infographic marking some of the seismic shifts in football and out of it.

Of course, Gareth Southgate’s 2018 version of the England team could put an end to the long wait for a second World Cup. With Harry Kane scoring the goals, maybe football really is coming home after all this time…