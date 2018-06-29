Former Manchester United star Rooney completes D.C. United move

Wayne Rooney completed his long-mooted move to Major League Soccer side D.C. United from Everton on Thursday. The 32-year-old former England international now joins the likes of David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard in making the switch to the other side of the Atlantic.

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce first confirmed reports of a possible move in May and Rooney now joins a side currently sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with only 10 points from 12 matches this season. The striker has signed a three-and-half-year deal that will reportedly net him around £10m which would make him the highest paid player in team history and one of the top earners in MLS.

“It is fantastic to be joining D.C. United at such an exciting time in the club’s history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks,” Rooney told the club’s official website.

“Moving to America and MLS fulfills another career ambition for me.

“I have the hunger to be a success here and will give D.C. 100 percent – as I have always done for every team I have ever played for.

“When I visited earlier this summer I was really impressed with everyone I met connected with the club, and of course the new Audi Field.

“Now I can’t wait to get on the pitch in a United shirt and join my new teammates to bring success to this club.”

Rooney will begin training with his new club this week but cannot officially join until the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.

That date puts him on track to debut for the club when it opens its brand-new stadium, Audi Field, a 20,000 seat venue with a $400 million price tag, on July 14.