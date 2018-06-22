England huge favourites to seal qualification against Panama

England’s campaign in Russia is only one game old, and the Three Lions have already improved on their performance in Brazil.

The Three Lions found themselves along with Uruguay, Italy and Costa Rica in their group four years ago and could manage only one point from their three games. Obviously, Gareth Southgate’s men have been rewarded with a much easier group this time, and it’s too early to judge their title changes.

However, their win over Tunisia has almost ensured their place in the last-16, and there is a new-found confidence among the followers of the national side.

England will face minnows Panama in their next game on Sunday, and they are huge favourites in the betting market to claim a win. A win over the Central Americans should be enough to seal a spot in knockouts, and England players must be aiming for a big performance at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Panama come into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Belgium in their opening game. They are making their first appearance at World Cup, and it can be argued that they are the weakest side at the tournament.

Panama narrowly finished ahead of Honduras and the United States in their qualifying campaign to book an unexpected spot at World Cup. However, when Panama were grouped with the likes of Belgium and England, every football fan feared for their fate in Russia.

In the first half of their opening game, Panama were helped by their opponents’ wastefulness in front of the goal. However, Belgium raised their level in the second half, and Panama were no match for the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne. They ended up losing the game 3-0 while managing only two shots on target.

England didn’t manage to fully utilise their 18 shots on target against Tunisia, but Harry Kane’s form against the goal is a huge boost for them. The Tottenham star will be England’s main goal-threat against Panama.

Betting Tips

England are huge favourites to win the game, and they are available at 2/9 odds at William Hill. A draw is a distant possibility at 9/2 odds. There is not much value in this market, and hence, we have picked a bet in the first goalscorer market.

Kane scored a brace against in the first game, and he is a very good bet to open the scoring against the minnows. Back this bet at 19/20 odds with William Hill and see why punters review it 3.9 out of 5 stars here.

Team News

The Three Lions could be without Dele Alli, who is nursing an injury. In the absence of Spurs midfielder, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could find himself in the starting eleven. Southgate could also pick up Marcus Rashford ahead of Raheem Sterling following Rashford’s impressive cameo in the first game.

Panama head-coach Hernán Darío Gómez could make a host of changes following his side’s uninspiring performance in the first game.