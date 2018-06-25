Juventus have no interest in Jack Wilshere move after Arsenal exit

Juventus have no interest in signing the Arsenal midfielder on a free transfer when his contract ends this month.

The midfielder announced last week he would be seeking a new club after failing to get assurances of adequate playing time under new manager Unai Emery and now it seems one of the top clubs credited with an interest are no longer keen on a move.

Wilshere has been linked with a move to the Italian champions for a while but according to reports will have to find a new club elsewhere.

Wilshere is not on Juventus’ radar and the club will instead move for Russia World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin, according to a report in Goal.

The report further says “Juve are already well stocked in the central midfield area, with Emre Can having arrived from Liverpool to join the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Rodrigo Bentancur, and, as things stand, simply don’t need Wilshere.”