Report: Sarri released by Napoli as Chelsea move nears

Maurizio Sarri is set to become Chelsea’s next manager in the coming days after being released from his Napoli contract, according to reports in Italy.

Napoli have already replaced Sarri with Carlo Ancelotti at the Stadio San Paolo, and has agreed a deal with Chelsea.

However, he is still under contract with the Partenopei and the English side have been struggling to agree a compensation package with Chelsea said to have balked at Napoli’s asking price.

Now though Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino is reporting that Sarri’s contract has been resolved, with Chelsea paying €5m to Napoli.

The tactician is set to sign a three-year contract until 2021 at Stamford Bridge worth €3m per season, once a pay-off has been agreed with Antonio Conte.

Sarri is expected to sign in London tomorrow, but the official announcement won’t arrive until Conte leaves.