Roma deny Chelsea offer for Manolas

Roma have yet to receive any offers from Chelsea for Kostas Manolas, according to the Serie A club’s sporting director Monchi amid reports of an impending transfer.

The Greece international has been linked with moves in the past, particularly to Arsenal and Chelsea, and was close to a departure last summer before a proposed move to Zenit St. Petersburg fell through.

Now reports are rife Chelsea have made an offer to trigger the defender’s release clause said to be in the region of £38m but Monchi says that is not the case.

“He’s happy with the team and wants to stay,” Monchi said.

“I’ve read that Chelsea want to pay the buyout clause, but I haven’t heard anything. I feel calm.

“I’ve spoken to Kostas three or four times, he enjoys my job and might make a decent director of football himself.”

The 27-year-old centre-back moved to the capital club in 2014 from Olympiacos for €15m and has since established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe.