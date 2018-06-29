Liverpool and Chelsea finally agree Solanke fee after protracted negotiations

Liverpool have finally agreed a fee with Chelsea for Dominic Solanke after a year of protracted negotiations.

The teenage striker swapped Stamford Bridge for Anfield last summer after running down his Chelsea contract but given he was under 24, Chelsea were entitled to compensation having developed him since the age of seven.

Liverpool hoped to pay around £3m but Chelsea wanted almost £10m for his services after his championship-winning exploits with England’s U-20 team in South Korea. The impasse was set to be resolved by a tribunal, the Professional Football Compensation Committee.

According to a report in Goal: “talks between the two clubs have seen the issue resolved directly, removing the need for a tribunal.

Neither club, however, is willing to confirm the exact fee paid. Solanke made 27 appearances for Liverpool last season, scoring his one and only goal on the final day of the Premier League campaign against Brighton.”

Liverpool have been here before having had to face a tribunal to determine the fee for Danny Ings’ free transfer from Burnley.