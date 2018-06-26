Danny Ings ready to leave Liverpool for fresh start

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is set for the exit door at Anfield after an injury-ravaged time at the club, according to various reports in the British press.

The £6.5m signing from Burnley suffered two serious knee injuries in just over two seasons wiith Liverpool managed to make 14 appearances last term for the Champions League finalists, scoring once in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in April.

Ings who still has two years to run on his contract is now minded to seek new opportunities away from Liverpool to breath new life into a career that has stalled due to injuries.

Bournemouth, West Ham, Tottenham and former club Burnley have all previously been linked with a move for the England international who rejected moves in each of the last three transfer windows.

There’s also reported interest from abroad with RB Leipzig, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan all said to be monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation.