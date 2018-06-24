Fekir transfer still up in the air as Lyon president reveals Real interest

Nabil Fekir could end up at Real Madrid according to Lyon’s president after his move to Liverpool fell through at the eleventh hour.

The Lyon captain was widely expected to join Jurgen Klopp’s side earlier this month but the French club pulled the plug with reports emerging Liverpool had concerns over his medical.

Jean-Michel Aulas, the Lyon president, has now rubbished those claims, saying he was merely tired of the Premier League club dragging its heels over the move.

“Nabil was close to Liverpool, I gave the green light on the move,” Aulas told beIN Sports.

“It didn’t happen because it was taking too much time. Nabil is an exceptional player.

“When the Liverpool move didn’t happen, lots of clubs revealed their interest in him, not only Real Madrid and their new coach.

“Everything is possible, but we want him to stay. But if he wants to leave, we will try and find the biggest club in terms of size and efficiency.”

Aulas then confirmed he has not spoken to Liverpool despite the player’s agent saying the move to Anfield could still be on the cards.

“I’ve not spoken any more with Liverpool.

“The interest of Real Madrid? I believe it’s true. There are no discussions, but I believe that there is interest.”