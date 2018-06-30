Liverpool’s Mignolet set for talks over club future after World Cup

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will hold talks with the club at the end of Belgium’s World Cup as he seeks to ascertain whether there will be first-team opportunities for him next season.

The goalkeeper, who began last season as Jürgen Klopp’s first-choice, last played a Premier League game New Year’s Day and has played only once since falling behind Loris Karius in the pecking order.

Mignolet has spent five years at Anfield and with Liverpool seemingly keen on acquiring a new goalkeeper for the new season, the Belgian is set for showdown talks with Klopp to determine where his future lies.

“I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup,” Mignolet said in the aftermath of Belgium’s 1-0 win over England.

“At this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium. [The goalkeeping coach] John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him.

“But I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup I will look at everything. I can’t say much more. I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”